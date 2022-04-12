Brokerages Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT at $283.23

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.75. monday.com has a 12 month low of $113.05 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in monday.com by 3,483.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

