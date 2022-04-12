Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target at $32.06

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.06.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRMRF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
PRMRF opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Resources (PRMRF)
