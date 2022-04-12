Brokerages Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target at $172.50

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.31.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,767. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $141.24 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $239.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

