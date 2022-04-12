Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $102.57

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Post stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 0.77. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Post will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Post by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Post by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Post by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

