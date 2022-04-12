Brokerages Set Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) PT at $4.50

Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RESN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Resonant to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:RESN remained flat at $$4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Resonant has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RESN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Resonant by 2,871.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Resonant by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-Things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses WaveX, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

