Brokerages Set Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Target Price at $94.40

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.40.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,655. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

