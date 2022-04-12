Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Target Price at $32.40

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TELUS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TU traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.45. 2,745,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,286. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

