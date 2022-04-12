Brokerages Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Price Target at $21.20

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 644,832 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

