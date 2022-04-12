Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Target Price at $13.63

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of Vipshop stock remained flat at $$8.10 during midday trading on Monday. 6,691,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,696,629. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.