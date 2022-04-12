Brokerages Set Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) PT at $21.19

Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VYGVF shares. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

VYGVF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,785. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Digital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

