Brokerages Set Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) PT at $21.19

Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.19.
A number of research analysts recently commented on VYGVF shares. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
VYGVF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,785. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.
Voyager Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Digital (VYGVF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.