Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT at $13.39

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZETA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 34,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,238. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $134.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

