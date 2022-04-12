Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BRLT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

In other news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,189,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 756,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,849 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

