Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.39.
In other news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,189,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 756,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,849 in the last quarter.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.