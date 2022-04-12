Brokers Issue Forecasts for SThree plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:STREF)

SThree plc (OTCMKTS:STREF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SThree in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SThree’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SThree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:STREF opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44. SThree has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $3.44.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

