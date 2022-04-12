Brokers Offer Predictions for Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACGL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $49.15.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.