Brokers Set Expectations for Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $42.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $48.05 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.67.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $290.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.18 and its 200 day moving average is $298.33. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.