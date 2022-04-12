Brokers Set Expectations for Tenaris S.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.91) to €8.80 ($9.57) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 143.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 120,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth about $421,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

