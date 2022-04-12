Brokers Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $124.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 210,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $107,243,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 801,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

