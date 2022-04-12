Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $54.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

