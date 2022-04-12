Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) to report $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 251.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.18. 8,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,583. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.
