BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 971.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

BTBIF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

