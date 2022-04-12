BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 971.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
BTBIF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $3.55.
