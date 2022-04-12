BTIG Research Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $27.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. NMI has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.53.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $125.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,599,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,144,000 after buying an additional 568,403 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,501,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after buying an additional 319,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after buying an additional 89,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,514,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,844,000 after buying an additional 36,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About NMI (Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.