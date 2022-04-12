BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BZFD. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BuzzFeed stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 80,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,348. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,995,000. Founder Collective GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

