C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.22.
NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.64. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
