C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.22.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.64. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

