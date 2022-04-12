C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CCCC. Bank of America downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Shares of CCCC opened at $8.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 465,818 shares during the period. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,103,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 345,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 254,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

