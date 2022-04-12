Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WHD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

In other Cactus news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,636,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 over the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

