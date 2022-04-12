Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 692,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $780.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.39. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

