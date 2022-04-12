Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caleres presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

CAL stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $780.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.39. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 134,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

