Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$95.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CGY stock traded up C$1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$68.94. 5,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,106. The company has a market capitalization of C$779.92 million and a PE ratio of 58.32. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$51.99 and a 12-month high of C$69.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.3916192 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 94.75%.

In other Calian Group news, Director George Brian Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.75, for a total transaction of C$64,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,159.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

