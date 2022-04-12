Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CALX opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. Calix has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,257,000 after acquiring an additional 385,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Calix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Calix by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Calix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Calix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 228,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

