Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT Lowered to $36.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.36.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.93. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,655,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 235,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 472,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

