Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 13,353 Shares

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CPE stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPE. Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 39.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.