Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s previous close.

CCO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.45.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.15. 1,114,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$19.50 and a 52 week high of C$40.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.06. The company has a market cap of C$15.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.65.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,292.86. Insiders have sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416 over the last ninety days.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

