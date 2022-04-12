Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $50.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.28. 2,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.96. Camping World has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

