Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Earns Hold Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$81.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$85.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CP. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$113.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$126.88.

CP opened at C$94.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$87.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.62. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$105.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

