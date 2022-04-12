Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Downgraded to “Hold” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$45.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.86.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CWB opened at C$34.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.80. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$31.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2694841 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$793,134.40. Also, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.