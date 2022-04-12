Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGEMY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($250.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($293.48) to €240.00 ($260.87) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.00.
About Capgemini (Get Rating)
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
