Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSWC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 91,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $554.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 124.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,394 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

