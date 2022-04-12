Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Up 814.3% in March

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 814.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAPC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. 77,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,736. The company has a market cap of $11.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -1.77. Capstone Companies has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.
About Capstone Companies (Get Rating)
