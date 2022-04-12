Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Up 814.3% in March

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 814.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAPC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. 77,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,736. The company has a market cap of $11.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -1.77. Capstone Companies has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

