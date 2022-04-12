CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.
Shares of CarMax stock opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CarMax by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
