Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $56.18 Average PT from Analysts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.18.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of CARR stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.89.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Carrier Global (Get Rating)
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
