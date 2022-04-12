Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $232.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $196.46 and a 12-month high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 942.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cavco Industries (CVCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.