CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,726,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDD traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 6,101,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,884,949. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

