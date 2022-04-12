CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,600 shares, a growth of 1,691.1% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Smith bought 3,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie E. Greis bought 24,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $198,751.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of IGR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. 4,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,774. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

