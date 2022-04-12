CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBTX stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a market cap of $711.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.93. CBTX has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 24.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CBTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CBTX by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBTX in the third quarter worth $302,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

