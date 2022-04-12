CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Get CDK Global alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of CDK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,035. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.