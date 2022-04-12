CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $181.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CDW is gaining from the ongoing digital transformation taking place globally. Higher demand for products that enable operations’ continuity plan amid the pandemic crisis are acting as a key catalyst. Rebounding commercial customer spending is driving performance of Corporate, Small Business and CDW Canada segments. Growth in the healthcare end market, a resilient business model, and solid product and solutions portfolio are key positives. CDW’s dividend strategy is also noteworthy. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. However, it operates in a highly volatile industry with rapid technological innovation. Accretive buyouts are likely to affect CDW’s balance sheet in the form of a high level of goodwill and net intangible assets. High debt load, currency headwinds and competition impede its growth.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,229. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.26. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 12-month low of $162.47 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,434,000 after buying an additional 105,015 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,802,000 after acquiring an additional 178,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 85,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,722,000 after acquiring an additional 167,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

