Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) CEO Michael H. Tardugno Acquires 4,000 Shares

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) CEO Michael H. Tardugno purchased 4,000 shares of Celsion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $14,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,513 shares in the company, valued at $58,290.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CLSN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,829. Celsion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celsion in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
