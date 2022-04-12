Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) CEO Michael H. Tardugno Acquires 4,000 Shares

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) CEO Michael H. Tardugno purchased 4,000 shares of Celsion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $14,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,513 shares in the company, valued at $58,290.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CLSN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,829. Celsion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celsion in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Celsion by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

