Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0834 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
OTCMKTS CMTOY opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Cementos Argos has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.
About Cementos Argos (Get Rating)
