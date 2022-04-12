Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVE. Citigroup raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.33.
Shares of TSE:CVE traded up C$0.82 on Tuesday, hitting C$21.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,467,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,407. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.89 and a 1 year high of C$22.20.
In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.
About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
