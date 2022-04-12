Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at KeyCorp

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

